For older men, even light exercise helps

Good old aspirin is just as effective as newer, expensive drugs at preventing blood clots after hip or knee replacement, a new clinical trial suggests.More >>
Just a few minutes of exercise a day -- even light workouts -- can reduce an older man's risk of early death, a new British study claims.More >>
A new type of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) that doesn't use a contrast agent appears better at detecting what's really cancer and what's likely just a harmless lesion, researchers report.More >>
If you've been on a diet more than once, you know that it can be harder to maintain weight than to lose weight in the first place.More >>
Smokers who think cigars or pipes are somehow safer than cigarettes may want to think again, new research indicates.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Men who are avid cyclists needn't worry that hours spent on the bike will translate into problems in the bedroom or bathroom, new research claims.More >>
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.More >>
The holiday blues might be a common phenomenon, but there's plenty you can do to protect your mental health this time of year.More >>
Wonder why people seem to be drinking more these days? Perhaps it's the size of their wine glass.More >>
