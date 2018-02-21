Fire ruled arson destroys vacant house

Fire investigators are looking for the person responsible for setting a blaze that destroyed a vacant home early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on West Garfield Street near Nicholson Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said the cause of the fire is arson.

He added the front of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Officials said the $150,000 house is a total loss.

Anyone with information that can help investigators catch the person responsible for setting the fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

