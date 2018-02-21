From the First Alert Weather Team

So far, it's a quiet morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but an umbrella may come in handy later in the day. It's a very warm "February" morning, with temperatures in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s. And, we could very well tie (or BREAK) another record high later.

Under mostly cloudy skies, it will be breezy with a 50% coverage of rain and isolated thunderstorms. The high is forecast to reach 82°, which is the record high for Wednesday's date.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and a low of 68°. Thursday, there will be a sun/cloud mix with 40% rain coverage and again, the daytime high will top out in the mid 80°s.

Friday and Saturday, we'll keep scattered showers in the forecast (30% - 50%), with increasing rain coverage Sunday and Monday (60% - 70%).

