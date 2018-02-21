Waters sets LSU freshman assist record in 88-78 win over Vanderbilt

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU Tiger basketball team won for the fifth straight time at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and guard Tremont Waters set the freshman assist record for the season in LSU’s 88-78 win over Vanderbilt as the Tigers split the season series with the Commodores.

With the win, LSU assures itself of a winning regular season record with win No. 16 on the season (16-11) and the Tigers are now within one game of .500 in SEC play at 7-8. Vanderbilt drops to 11-17 and 5-10 on the year in the league.

"A winning season! Huh!??"#LSU Will Wade happy to earn win #16, after Tigers had 10 all of last season. @WAFB @TigerDroppings pic.twitter.com/jpw1tVpGZP — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 21, 2018

With three more games in the midweek on Wednesday, LSU is now in ninth place by itself, and could find itself tied with Saturday’s opponent, Georgia, if the Bulldogs win at South Carolina.

Waters made 10-of-18 field goals, including three treys in scoring a game-high 28 points, but it was the nine assists that made him the new standard bearer for LSU freshman. He now has 160 for the season, passing the mark of 158 set by Ben Simmons in the 2015-16 campaign.

Tremont Waters talks about breaking Ben Simmons' record for most assists by an #LSU freshman. @WAFB @TigerDroppings pic.twitter.com/jDyncc2QxV — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 21, 2018

Wayde Sims, who got a "matchup" start as described by Coach Will Wade in place of Duop Reath, had 16 points (making all six field goal attempts), while Aaron Epps had 15 points and Skylar Mays made it double figures for the fourth straight game with 14.

It was Epps at the 17:38 mark who was on the receiving end of Waters’ eighth assist that moved him past Simmons. Simmons drove for the goal and drop the ball off to Epps who slammed it home to give LSU at that time a 46-35 lead.

"Pressure is a privilege. It beats the hell out of not playing for anything."#LSU Will Wade addresses Tigers' postseason hopes.



"To have great seasons, you have to dig out some big victories in late February." @WAFB @TigerDroppings pic.twitter.com/1nr7hM0nt8 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 21, 2018

LSU shot 62.5 percent for the game (30-of-48) that included making 15-of-20 shots in the second half (also 5-of-7 treys in the final 20 minutes). That is the best for the Tigers from the field in SEC play since the 63.0% LSU shot versus Auburn on Feb. 1, 2006.

LSU also doubled the Commodores, 42-20, in points in the paint.

