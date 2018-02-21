States could face severe flooding, other problems in Midwest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

States could face severe flooding, other problems in Midwest

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). A motorist stops to clear ice from his wipers along I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). A motorist stops to clear ice from his wipers along I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory.
(Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP). A mobile home is seen destroyed after a tornado struck an area outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas, de... (Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP). A mobile home is seen destroyed after a tornado struck an area outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas, de...
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Traffic moves westbound along an icy I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Traffic moves westbound along an icy I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory.
(Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP). A mobile home is seen destroyed after a tornado struck an area outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas, de... (Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP). A mobile home is seen destroyed after a tornado struck an area outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas, de...
(Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP). A St. Joseph County Highway departartment worker places a recycling bin on a street in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A storm system stretched from Texas to the Great Lakes states and forced some ... (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP). A St. Joseph County Highway departartment worker places a recycling bin on a street in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A storm system stretched from Texas to the Great Lakes states and forced some ...

CHICAGO (AP) - Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

The weather already was blamed for several fatalities, including the deaths of four people in a crash in Nebraska.

Melting snow and heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for parts of northern Illinois and flood watches for central Illinois. The fear of a rising Illinois River forced the evacuation late Tuesday of the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa.

In the Chicago area, as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell overnight Monday into Tuesday and forecasters expected another 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) by Tuesday evening.

Parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula were seeing flooding and road closures. In Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan and the surrounding area, some roads were closed Tuesday due to high water. Temperatures have warmed and the weather service said rainfall was expected to total 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) or more in places.

Flood warnings have been in effect in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, with flood watches in Texas and Arkansas. The weather service issued winter weather advisories for parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, North Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A 52-year-old Bourbonnais, Illinois, woman was found dead Tuesday in a submerged car in Peotone, south of Chicago. Peotone Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Bruce Boyle said the woman apparently lost control of her car on southbound Illinois Route 45 and ended up in a rain-filed ditch.

In eastern Nebraska, speed and slippery pavement caused a crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer Tuesday that killed four people on Interstate 80, police said. The three men and one woman killed were from Colorado, authorities said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old woman died and two other people were injured in a collision on an icy highway late Monday. In Minnesota, state police said winter weather contributed to 400 crashes and 250 spinouts, including two fatal accidents.

The storm system stretched to Texas, where weather service officials said three weaker EF0 tornadoes hit. One struck early Tuesday in a rural area near Joshua, destroying at least two mobile homes and severely damaging several others. A mother and her disabled daughter were injured when one twister demolished their mobile home.

After the tornadoes came the rain. Up to 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of it fell in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 8 p.m. Tuesday, causing some flooding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New Wynn Resorts CEO denies knowing of claims against mogul

    New Wynn Resorts CEO denies knowing of claims against mogul

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:11 AM EST2018-02-20 07:11:55 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 3:53 AM EST2018-02-21 08:53:57 GMT
    The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.More >>
    The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.More >>

  • 15-year-old shot 5 times protecting classmates from gunfire

    15-year-old shot 5 times protecting classmates from gunfire

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 3:51 AM EST2018-02-20 08:51:44 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 3:34 AM EST2018-02-21 08:34:06 GMT
    A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.More >>
    A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.More >>

  • Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns

    Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 3:34 AM EST2018-02-21 08:34:02 GMT
    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly