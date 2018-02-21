Shooting survivors issue call for action at Florida Capitol

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, hug as they arrive to a crowd of supporters and media at Leon High School in Tallahassee,...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Tanzil Philip, 16, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, speaks to a crowd of supporters and media as they arrive at Leon High...

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Lorenzo Prado, left, and Alfonso Calderon student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School look over some painted rocks made available to them in the cafeteria at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Fe...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Tyra Hemans, 19, left, and Tanzil Philip, 16, student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, converse aboard their bus between Parkland ...

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors Tanzil Philip, left, is comforted by fellow student Diego Pfeiffer as Philip speaks to Leon High School students after arriving in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018. The ...

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, GARY FINEOUT and TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Thousands of chanting students, including survivors of the Florida school shooting, rallied at the state Capitol on Wednesday, demanding changes to gun laws and threatening to remove Republicans who refuse to address new gun-control measures.

A week after the massacre that killed 17 people, the students took their message into the gun-friendly halls of power in Tallahassee. The impassioned crowd burst into chants of "Vote them out."

Florida lawmakers have rebuffed gun restrictions since the GOP took control of both the governor's office and the Legislature in 1999.

The students received a warm reception, but politicians did not offer specific answers. The students' biggest wish - banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, the weapon used by suspect Nikolas Cruz - was taken off the table the previous day in the House.

The students also addressed reporters, offering scathing words for lawmakers.

"We've spoke to only a few legislators, and, try as they might, the most we've gotten out of them is 'We'll keep you in our thoughts. You are so strong. You are so powerful,'" said Delaney Tarr, a senior at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. "We know what we want. We want gun reform. We want commonsense gun laws. ... We want change."

She added: "We've had enough of thoughts and prayers. If you supported us, you would have made a change long ago. So this is to every lawmaker out there: No longer can you take money from the NRA. We are coming after you. We are coming after every single one of you, demanding that you take action."

The teens split into several groups to talk with lawmakers and other state leaders about gun control, the legislative process, and mental health issues. Some tearfully asked why civilians should be allowed to have weapons such as the one fired in the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one week ago.

When Florida's Senate President Joe Negron heard the question, he did not answer directly: "That's an issue that we're reviewing." When another lawmaker said he supported raising the age to buy assault-style weapons to 21 from 18, the students broke into applause.

The Florida Senate opened its session by showing pictures of all 17 victims in the attack.

"There are some really harrowing tales here," said Democratic Sen. Lauren Book of Broward County, who helped organize busloads of students who arrived at the Capitol late Tuesday. She stayed overnight with the students in Tallahassee's Civic Center and said they stayed up until 5 a.m., researching, writing and preparing to talk with politicians.

"It has been a very, very difficult, tough night. It's in those quiet moments that the reality of this stuff, without all the noise sets in. In any given moment, there's tears. It's raw and it's there."

About 100 students from the high school made the 400-mile (640-kilometer) trip on three buses. They told the 500 students and parents waiting for them that they were fighting to protect all students.

"We're what's making the change. We're going to talk to these politicians. ... We're going to keep pushing until something is done because people are dying and this can't happen anymore," said Alfonso Calderon, a 16-year-old junior.

Despite their determination, the students and their supporters are not likely to get what they really want: a ban on AR-15s and similar semi-automatic rifles. Republican lawmakers are talking more seriously about some restrictions, but not a total ban.

Instead, they are discussing treating assault-style rifles more like handguns. That could mean raising the minimum age to purchase the weapon to 21, creating a waiting period and making it more difficult for people who exhibit signs of mental illness to buy weapons even without a diagnosis.

Democrats attempted to get a bill to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines heard on the House floor on Tuesday. Republicans, who dominate the chamber, dismissed it.

Scott organized three committees to look at school safety, mental health and gun safety issues. The committees met Tuesday and vowed to make changes. While Scott told reporters several times that "everything is on the table," he did not answer whether his proposal would include any bans on any type of weapons.

Instead, Scott said he is interested in making it harder for people who are temporarily committed to obtain a gun. He also pledged to increase spending on school safety programs and on mental health treatment.

Authorities said Cruz, 19, had a string of run-ins with school authorities that ended with his expulsion. Police were repeatedly called to his house throughout his childhood. His lawyers said there were many warning signs that he was mentally unstable and potentially violent. Yet he legally purchased a semi-automatic rifle.

Diego Pfeiffer, a senior at the high school, was realistic about achieving changes in the law before the Legislature goes home March 9, but he said anything is a good first step.

"The best-case scenario is we move a step forward and that's all we're asking here. We're asking to help save student lives," he said. "Whether it's funding or mental health or gun safety or any of that sort of stuff - I am pro any of that."

___

Lush reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press Writer Sadie Gurman in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's complete coverage of the Florida school shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Floridaschoolshooting .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.