Two more Baton Rouge businesses robbed at gunpoint

Two more Baton Rouge businesses were hit by armed robbers Tuesday night.

This follows two other similar robberies last week.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, investigators report the Jimmy Johns on Jefferson Highway near Essen Lane was robbed. And about 30 minutes before that, officials say someone robbed the Microtel Suites on Rieger Road. Two restaurants on Perkins Road were robbed the night of Thursday, February 15.

It's not known at this point if any of these robberies are connected.

