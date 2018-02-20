Police continue to search for suspect they believe has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint

Two more Baton Rouge businesses were hit by armed robbers Tuesday night.

This follows two other similar robberies last week.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, February 20, someone robbed the Microtel Suites on Rieger Road, and about 30 minutes later, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Jimmy John's on Jefferson Highway near Essen Lane was robbed as well. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD says an unknown man demanded money from employees at gunpoint.

These robberies come after two restaurants on Perkins Road were robbed the night of Thursday, February 15.

McKneely says they are reviewing surveillance video and “following up on good leads.”

"We believe there's one guy that's committing these robberies with the possibility of some accomplices,” McKneely said. “They might not have been there, but they may be withholding information. They might also have evidence,” he said.

Officials say the thief took an undisclosed amount of money from each business. No one was injured during the robberies. Police say they are working closely with EBRSO to make an arrest.

The person responsible will face multiple armed robbery charges.

