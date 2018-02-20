App turns your phone into a locksmith

Key Me is an app that's like having a locksmith in your pocket (Source: Key Me)

Imagine having the power of a locksmith right inside your pocket. The app, called Key Me, does just that.

It allows you to scan a digital copy of a key and store it in the cloud. The company can mail you a copy or you can print one out in just minutes by going to hundreds of kiosks located inside popular stores around the nation. You can even share your digital copy with someone else through email or text message.

Founder and CEO of Key Me, Greg Marsh, started the company after his wife got locked out of her home and had a bad experience with a locksmith.

"We're trying to bring convenience and value in a brand into this lockout space that hasn't existed before," explained Marsh.

However, with all new technology, there’s a chance for exploitation. For example, how often do you leave your keys laying around on your desk at work, or somewhere easily accessible when you’re out and about, like at the gym?

"Like with most technology, where's the pitfall?” asked security expert, Jeff Leduff.

As a former Baton Rouge police chief and owner of a high-tech security company, Leduff knows about looking for the things that could put you at risk. However, after reviewing the app, he says it appears the company has thought through its security plan, especially considering a would-be burglar would have to go through several steps to copy a key, and then know exactly what the key goes to.

Leduff says as with anything, the biggest security risk could be the opportunities you create, like leaving valuables unattended.

"Read the fine print,” said Leduff. “You have to research any new technology you're going to be involved with no matter what part of your life it affects. You have to do your due diligence and find out where is the connections that can cause me harm, if there's any."

Leduff says it’s important to never leave keys or anything of value lying around, and never leave anything in your car. He also suggests reducing the number of keys you carry, and even keeping your car and house keys separate.

Key Me has millions of uses, and Marsh says they've never had a security issue reported. However, if they did, they company says they could hold the abuser accountable. "We have a transaction history. We have a financial paper trail to provide accountable for the person who made it,” said Marsh. “We have biometric logins at the kiosks, we have security footage at the kiosk. So with all these things, for every key we make, it creates accountability, which has never existed before."

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











