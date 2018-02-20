BREC hires engineering firm to do feasibility study on possible new zoo location

BREC has now hired an engineering firm to conduct a feasibility study on a possible new location for the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo.

Superintendent Carolyn McKnight announced Tuesday that Duplantis Design Group has been hired for the job. They will perform an analysis of the flood plain and earthwork at the Baton Rouge Fairgrounds on Airline Highway.

The project was originally supposed to coast no more than $10,000, but additional services were added to the project, such as site investigative services, conceptual plan assistance, and wetlands delineation. The study is now anticipated to cost about $17,300, BREC officials say.

