Pennington Biomedical seeking kids for study about using app to increase physical activity

Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study to see if parents can use a mobile app to help their children be more physically active.
Pennington says research shows that most kids do not engage in the recommended amount of physical activity every day. Researchers are now exploring new ways for parents to help their kids be more physically active and fit.
The Pre-PLACE study aims to determine if parents can use a mobile app to help facilitate this goal. Researchers are seeking kids to participate in the study. To qualify, kids must be between 6 and 10-year-old and must be willing to wear an activity tracker on their wrist.
Parents must own a smartphone, be willing to use the text message service for the study, and be able to access the internet on their phone. Eligibility will be determined by participants' home address.
The study is expected to take about five months. Compensation of up to $50 will be paid to those who complete the study. Click here, or email PrePLACE@pbrc.edu for more information, or call 225-763-2923.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
One person is dead after a crash on a busy road Tuesday morning in Livingston Parish, according to investigators.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on a busy road Tuesday morning in Livingston Parish, according to investigators.More >>
Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study to see if parents can use a mobile app to help their children be more physically active.More >>
Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study to see if parents can use a mobile app to help their children be more physically active.More >>
A former officer with the Department of Corrections (DOC) has been arrested after reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.More >>
A former officer with the Department of Corrections (DOC) has been arrested after reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.More >>
The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the roof of the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, which is currently under construction.More >>
The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the roof of the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, which is currently under construction.More >>
A Facebook post by a Tangipahoa Parish school board member has been deleted and an apology has been issued after he shared a photo of a noose.More >>
A Facebook post by a Tangipahoa Parish school board member has been deleted and an apology has been issued after he shared a photo of a noose.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.More >>
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside his home.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside his home.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>