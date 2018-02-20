Pennington Biomedical seeking kids for study about using app to increase physical activity

Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study to see if parents can use a mobile app to help their children be more physically active.

Pennington says research shows that most kids do not engage in the recommended amount of physical activity every day. Researchers are now exploring new ways for parents to help their kids be more physically active and fit.

The Pre-PLACE study aims to determine if parents can use a mobile app to help facilitate this goal. Researchers are seeking kids to participate in the study. To qualify, kids must be between 6 and 10-year-old and must be willing to wear an activity tracker on their wrist.

Parents must own a smartphone, be willing to use the text message service for the study, and be able to access the internet on their phone. Eligibility will be determined by participants' home address.

The study is expected to take about five months. Compensation of up to $50 will be paid to those who complete the study. Click here, or email PrePLACE@pbrc.edu for more information, or call 225-763-2923.

