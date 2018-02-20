Former corrections officer arrested for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

A former officer with the Department of Corrections (DOC) has been arrested after reportedly trying to smuggle drugs into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

Samantha Suel, 29, of Donaldsonville, was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

Suel reportedly admitted to ditching a package of 4 ounces of marijuana and synthetic marijuana inside the prison when she arrived for work after discovering a surprise shakedown of employees was taking place. After a search, other officers discovered the drugs. Surveillance footage reportedly caught Suel on camera trying to get rid of the drugs.

Suel had been with DOC since May of 2016. At the time of the incident, she was working overtime detail for the prison.

The investigation is ongoing. It's expected that inmates involved will be arrested as well.

