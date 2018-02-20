St. George responds to reported fire at OLOL Children's Hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

St. George responds to reported fire at OLOL Children's Hospital under construction

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Fire on roof of OLOL Children's Hospital under construction (Source: Viewer) Fire on roof of OLOL Children's Hospital under construction (Source: Viewer)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the roof of the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, which is currently under construction.

The call went out around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20. The hospital is located off Essen Lane just south of I-10. A spokesperson with the hospital says there were no injuries reported and that a pile of insulation on the roof caught fire. 

Officials with the St. George Fire Department say construction workers on the scene were able to mostly put out the fire with extinguishers before fire crews arrived.

