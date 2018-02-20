Grilled Creole Wild Boar Tenderloin

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: February 20, 2018

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Comment:

Tenderloin is the most tender of all game meat. Although you may use it in any recipe, the quick grilling or sautéing of this cut will yield the best result. It also adapts well to most spices and flavors.

Ingredients:

3 pounds wild boar tenderloin, trimmed, and cut into (1-inch) thick slices

kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup olive oil

2 medium onions, peeled and sliced

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp mustard seeds

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 green bell peppers, cored and julienned

2 red bell peppers, cored and julienned

1 cup diced tomatoes

1¼ cups demi-glace

4 tbsps unsalted butter

3 tbsps peanut oil

Method:

Place pieces of boar between two layers of plastic wrap and gently pound to ½-inch thick. Season the meat to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic then set aside. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat and sauté onions until lightly browned. Add minced garlic, thyme, basil, oregano, mustard, and cayenne and cook 5 minutes. Add bell peppers and cook until tender. Add tomatoes, demi-glace, and butter, stirring constantly until butter is incorporated. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and keep warm. In a cast iron skillet, heat peanut oil over medium-high heat. Add seasoned tenderloins, 4–6 at a time, and sear meat 3–4 minutes or until done, turning once. Remove from heat and keep warm. To serve, place two pieces of wild boar on each plate and cover with sauce.