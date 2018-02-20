Possible social media threat made against U-High; no immediate danger to school

According to a spokesperson with the LSU Lab School, extra security has been put in place after a possible social media threat was reportedly made against the school, however, it's believed there is no immediate danger to the school.

The LSU Police Department is conducting an investigation into a social media post about the Lab School. The following message was sent out to parents regarding the threat:

Dear Cub Parent:

Recent events at a Florida high school have raised the awareness of school security, and the seriousness of potential threats. It is becoming increasingly understood that part of a school’s protection is the vigilant eyes of family members and friends.

Toward that end, I wanted to share with you that there was a report of a social media post regarding a possible threat to the Lab School by a person who is not a student. The information was immediately turned over to university police, who took swift action, and they are in the midst of a full investigation. While there doesn’t appear to be any immediate threat, the LSU Police have increased their presence in the school as a precaution.

We are fortunate at the Lab School to have LSU Police readily available. We also enjoy good working relationships with city, parish, and state law enforcement agencies, plus we avail ourselves of advice provided by others with experience in the security field. Collectively, the input provided by all of these experts have helped to shape and refine security protocols at the school.

Perhaps the biggest tool available in any potential situation is information and awareness. LSU constantly reminds people that hear or see something suspicious to report it immediately and we strongly urge our community to follow LSU’s lead.

We are grateful to LSU Police for their prompt attention to this information and to you for your support of UHS.

Wade Smith