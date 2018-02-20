LSU shortstop Josh Smith out indefinitely with injury

More bad news for the Tiger baseball team after losing the opening series of the season to Notre Dame.

Shortstop Josh Smith has a "stress reaction" in his vertebrae and will be out for at least a month.

The Catholic High star played third base last year and moved to SS this season, taking over for the departed Kramer Robertson.

In the opening series against Notre Dame, Smith batted .222, including game one's dramatic three-run home run that propelled LSU to a 7-6 victory over the Irish.

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday night when they host UNO at Alex Box Stadium.

