SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS: Tornadoes

As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about: Tornadoes.

A tornado is a violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground. Tornadoes can occur at any time of day or night and at any time of the year.

Although tornadoes are most common in the Central Plains and the southeastern United States, they have been reported in all 50 states. Tornadoes are capable of destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles.

Tornado Watches are issued when tornadoes are possible.

Tornado Warnings are issued when a tornado is sighted or indicated by weather radar.

In the event of a tornado, you seek shelter in a windowless interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

First Alert Weathercaster Jeff Morrow recommends you take the threat of tornadoes SERIOUSLY! Tornadoes can form rapidly with little or no warning and cause devastating damage and loss of life.

Have a plan! Make sure you and your family know where the safest room in the home is.

Practice Your Plan! Regularly conduct weather drills so everyone (especially children) knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Don't forget pets if time allows.

Help your neighbor! Make sure your neighbors and extended family members know what to do in case of a tornado.

For more information on tornado preparedness from the National Weather Service visit http://www.nws.noaa.gov/os/tornado/index.shtml.

