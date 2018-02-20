From the First Alert Forecast Team

Tuesday is the seventh straight day with highs in the 80s for most of the WAFB area. One more day ties the consecutive day record for February at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport. And as expected, we did see a few quick moving blips on Doppler radar. Yet the day’s weather story was mainly the winds and the warmth, giving the afternoon an “Is it May?” feel.

A cold front will approach Louisiana from the northwest through Wednesday, then stalls over northwestern Louisiana and retreats to the northwest from Thursday into Friday. That keeps the WAFB area in the warm sector under the influence of mild and moist Gulf air from the southeast and south.

The frontal system will then undertake another southeastward surge from Sunday into Monday. It stalls over the central and southern parishes from Sunday into Monday before finally slipping south of the Louisiana coast by Tuesday.

As a result, the WAFB Storm Team forecast thinking hasn’t changed. We expect scattered showers for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and into the weekend too. Yet rain totals for most areas will remain light, with most WAFB neighborhoods seeing less than 0.5” of rain through Friday evening and under 1” through Sunday evening.

Be ready for morning starts in the 60s with pockets of fog, followed by afternoons returning to 80° or more for right through Saturday. Rain chances rise again into Sunday with rains likely into Monday before declining into Tuesday. In the end, 7-day rain totals should be manageable across the WAFB viewing area, ranging from 0.5” to 1.5” for most neighborhoods.

By Sunday, cooler air should overtake the region. We will say goodbye to the run of 80s, but highs will still be running in the 70s, still above the norm for late February.

