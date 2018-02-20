'Mardi Goose' doing well, could be released next week

The wounded goose that was rescued from the LSU lakes one week ago continues to recover at the LSU Vet School and could be released back into the wild by the end of next week, the school said Tuesday.

The goose, discovered on Mardi Gras day with an arrow through it, was nicknamed “Mardi Goose.”

Workers at the LSU Veterinary School sedated the animal last Wednesday afternoon and successfully removed an arrow that it had been shot with.

The goose is expected to make a full recovery.

It is not known who shot it with the arrow.

