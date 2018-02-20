'Mardi Goose' doing well, could be released next week

As part of the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about Severe Thunderstorms.More >>
A federal class action lawsuit has been filed against the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) and the David Wade Correctional Center (DWCC) in Homer for reportedly subjecting inmates to "cruel, debilitating" conditions, including severe punishment for mentally ill and suicidal patients.More >>
The wounded goose that was rescued from the LSU lakes one week ago continues to recover at the LSU Vet School and could be released back into the wild by the end of next week, the school said Tuesday.More >>
The new chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department wants to re-organize his department and said it's time for some new tests for applicants.More >>
A Facebook post by a Tangipahoa Parish school board member has been deleted and an apology has been issued after he shared a photo of a noose.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
