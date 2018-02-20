New chief looks to re-organize BRPD

The new chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department wants to re-organize his department and said it's time for some new tests for applicants.

Chief Murphy Paul went before the Civil Service Board on Tuesday to make his case. He wants to create three deputy chief positions. Each will be responsible for a different section of BRPD.

He wants the current tests for deputy chief to be revamped to better assess those particular sections.

"My concern is that because the new positions are so unique, they are NEW positions with NEW responsibilities, that the test that was being designed wouldn't be an accurate measurement for the knowledge and ability for that test because what we are testing it against," Paul said.

Now the proposal has to go before the Office of State Examiner. A decision could take up to 90 days.

