Sam's double-double leads Southern past Alabama A&M

Jared Sam scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Southern Jaguars to a 60-50 victory over Alabama A&M.

The Jags improved to 14-14 overall and 10-5 in SWAC play.

Emanuel Sheperd finished with 10 points and Chris Thomas had eight rebounds and two blocked shots for Southern.

Sam scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half and Southern led 33-25 at the break.

Alabama A&M (2-25, 2-12) guard Arthur Johnson led all scorers with 22 points.

Southern is currently 1 1/2 games behind Grambling (15-12, 11-3) in the conference standings. Southern lost to the Tigers 69-68 earlier this season.

The Jags travel to Davey Whitney Complex in MS to face the Alcorn State Braves Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.