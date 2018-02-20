Man accused of triple murder in East Feliciana Parish pleads not guilty to charges

The man suspected in four murders was in court Tuesday for arraignment.

Taurus Hamilton, 36, of Zachary, pleaded not guilty in an East Feliciana Parish courtroom to three counts of first-degree murder. Hamilton's court date in the East Feliciana Parish murders is scheduled for October 1.

The fourth case he is accused in happened in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The three victims in East Feliciana Parish have been identified as Laquan Whitfield, Gerald Tate, and Gerald Parker. Tate was the boyfriend of Whitfield.

Officials said all three were shot in a home on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2016.

Chris Price, 25, who was shot and killed at a gas station in Zachary that same day, was Tate's cousin.

Authorities said the triple murder in East Feliciana Parish and murder in Zachary are connected.

Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in Alabama reported Hamilton was arrested during a traffic stop on Nov. 27, 2017 after receiving a regional broadcast on two suspects who were wanted in connection with the murders.

Police reported Hamilton's mother, Belinda Hamilton Folse, 57, was also arrested for allegedly helping him escape to Alabama. She is charged with accessory after the fact.

