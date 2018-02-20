Walker head-on collision leaves 1 driver dead

The man suspected in four murders was in court Tuesday for arraignment. Taurus Hamilton, 36, of Zachary, pleaded not guilty in an East Feliciana Parish courtroom to three counts of first-degree murder.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on a busy road Tuesday morning in Livingston Parish, according to investigators.More >>
A New Orleans man accused of killing someone on Mardi Gras while at a parade is due in court Tuesday.More >>
Officials in Evangeline Parish reported all public schools will be closed Tuesday after multiple threats against schools were posted online, according to a report by KPLC-TV.More >>
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Louisiana drivers can expect their car insurance rates to rise again this year.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.More >>
