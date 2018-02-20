Walker head-on collision leaves 1 driver dead

One person is dead after a crash on a busy road Tuesday morning in Livingston Parish, according to investigators.

The Walker Police Department reported it happened on Burgess Avenue between Peak Lane and South Palmetto Street in Walker around 7:15 a.m.

According to a police spokesman, the driver of a vehicle headed eastbound lost control in a curve and collided head-on with a vehicle going westbound.

The spokesman added the driver who lost control was the one who died. The person’s name has not been released.

Burgess Avenue is closed between Peak Lane and South Palmetto Street.

Crews are working to remove the crashed vehicles from the scene so the road can be reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

