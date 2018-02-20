Tobacco kills, no matter how it's smoked: study

Smokers who think cigars or pipes are somehow safer than cigarettes may want to think again, new research indicates.More >>
Obesity and high blood pressure may play a much greater role in sudden cardiac arrest among young people than previously thought, a new study suggests.More >>
Can the adoring gaze of a dog or the comforting purr of a cat be helpful to people with mental illness? Absolutely, new research suggests.More >>
You already know that smoking causes lung cancer. But tobacco use can lead to other major health problems, too, experts warn.More >>
In what researchers call a first step toward personalized vaccines for a multitude of cancers, a vaccine made from stem cells protected mice from tumors.More >>
More than 3 percent of Americans age 12 and older said they'd used chewing tobacco or snuff in the past month, according to a recent federal government report.More >>
For the first time since the U.S. government began tracking e-cigarette use among American youth, a new report shows fewer teens are vaping.More >>
More bad news for plus-sized Americans: Obesity is the leading cause of preventable life-years lost in the nation, a new study finds.More >>
