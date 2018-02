Greece: Markets shrug off delay in rescue loan payout

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, right, speaks with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during a meeting of the eurogroup in extended format at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Irel...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Investors in Greece have shrugged off a delay in the payout of a rescue loan installment.

Shares on the Athens Stock exchange and the interest rates charged on Greece's bonds were broadly unchanged midday Tuesday.

On Monday, Greece's peers in the 19-country eurozone said the country had not fulfilled all conditions necessary for the release of a 5.7 billion-euro ($7.1 billion) bailout installment. Finance ministers pushed the intended disbursement date to late March.

Creditors are pressing Athens to overcome delays in a major coastal development project in the capital and increase the number of online auctions of foreclosed properties.

Bailout inspectors from EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund are due to return to Greece Monday to start work on a final review before the rescue program ends in August.

