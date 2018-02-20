Multiple online threats prompt closure of some Louisiana public - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Multiple online threats prompt closure of some Louisiana public schools

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Officials in Evangeline Parish reported all public schools will be closed Tuesday after multiple threats against schools were posted online, according to a report by KPLC-TV.

The report stated Evangeline Parish Superintendent Darwin Lazard said there was a total of six threats and so far, only one of those cases has been resolved. 

All Evangeline Parish schools will be swept for safety.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Beauregard Parish are investigating allegations of threats made against DeRidder High, KPLC added.

