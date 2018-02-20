Multiple online threats prompt closure of all Evangeline Parish public schools

Officials in Evangeline Parish reported all public schools will be closed Tuesday after multiple threats against schools were posted online.

Six threats were reported and only one of those cases has been resolved, according to Evangeline Parish Superintendent Darwin Lazard.

He added a safety sweep will be done at all Evangeline Parish schools.

Meanwhile, in Beauregard Parish, multiple agencies are investigating allegations of threats made against a high school.

Threats were allegedly made against DeRidder High School by a juvenile, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy with the DeRidder Police Department.

The juvenile was detained and a search warrant has been served. Rudy added there is no immediate threat to the students or staff at DeRidder High.

The DeRidder Police Department, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police are investigating the case.

