Multiple online threats prompt closure of all Evangeline Parish public schools

Officials in Evangeline Parish reported all public schools will be closed Tuesday after multiple threats against schools were posted online.
Local sexual assault center Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response, or STAR, is hosting a workshop for community members to learn skills to help and respond victims of sexual violence.
Speaking before state legislators, the Louisiana governor made a call for cooperation, but will it fall on deaf ears?
Starting Monday, Louisiana legislators will be back at the state capitol for the fifth special session since just 2016. However, the problem remains the same: the state budget.
Imagine seeing blue police lights in your rearview mirror. Do you know your rights if you're pulled over? What if you're arrested?
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
The first-ever City of Savannah sponsored job fair will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Saundra Adams' jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth's voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
The IRS is calling for tax preparers to step up their security after several thousand victims nationwide have been duped by fake returns, deposited right into their bank account.
It's been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
An Ohio sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.
Investigators tracked the 11-year-old's cell phone and found her with her 24-year-old alleged abductor in a Georgia hotel.
