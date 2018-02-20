STAR hosts 'Dynamics of Sexual Violence Workshop' for community members

Local sexual assault center Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response, or STAR, is hosting a workshop for community members to learn skills to help and respond victims of sexual violence.

It's called the "Dynamics of Sexual Violence Workshop." This workshop builds empathy for survivors, informs about the impacts of sexual violence, and equips participants to support and advocate for survivors when the need arises.

It will be held at the STAR's Baton Rouge Training Office located at 5615 Corporate Blvd on Friday, February 23, 2018.

The workshop begins at 8:30 a.m. and will go until noon.

The cost is $35 to register and it can be done online.

For more information or to register,

