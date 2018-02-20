STAR hosts 'Dynamics of Sexual Violence Workshop' for community members

Local sexual assault center Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response, or STAR, is hosting a workshop for community members to learn skills to help and respond victims of sexual violence.More >>
Local sexual assault center Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response, or STAR, is hosting a workshop for community members to learn skills to help and respond victims of sexual violence.More >>
Speaking before state legislators, the Louisiana governor made a call for cooperation, but will it fall on deaf ears?More >>
Speaking before state legislators, the Louisiana governor made a call for cooperation, but will it fall on deaf ears?More >>
Starting Monday, Louisiana legislators will be back at the state capitol for the fifth special session since just 2016. However, the problem remains the same: the state budget.More >>
Starting Monday, Louisiana legislators will be back at the state capitol for the fifth special session since just 2016. However, the problem remains the same: the state budget.More >>
Imagine seeing blue police lights in your rearview mirror. Do you know your rights if you're pulled over? What if you're arrested?More >>
Imagine seeing blue police lights in your rearview mirror. Do you know your rights if you're pulled over? What if you're arrested?More >>
A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.More >>
A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Investigators tracked the 11-year-old’s cell phone and found her with her 24-year-old alleged abductor in a Georgia hotel.More >>
Investigators tracked the 11-year-old’s cell phone and found her with her 24-year-old alleged abductor in a Georgia hotel.More >>