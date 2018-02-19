Special Session 2018: Edwards calls for cooperation as lawmakers wrestle with fiscal cliff

Speaking before state legislators, the Louisiana governor made a call for cooperation, but will it fall on deaf ears?More >>
Starting Monday, Louisiana legislators will be back at the state capitol for the fifth special session since just 2016. However, the problem remains the same: the state budget.More >>
Imagine seeing blue police lights in your rearview mirror. Do you know your rights if you're pulled over? What if you're arrested?More >>
A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.More >>
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Louisiana this month to launch its latest North American production, Corteo.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
