There's a push to make PTSD, chronic pain eligible for treatment with medical marijuana

Putting aside political differences, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry have agreed to join forces in Louisiana’s litigation against opioid manufacturers.More >>
The man suspected in four murders was in court Tuesday for arraignment. Taurus Hamilton, 36, of Zachary, pleaded not guilty in an East Feliciana Parish courtroom to three counts of first-degree murder.More >>
One lucky crawfish was spared from boiling in a special ceremony Tuesday.More >>
It may be too soon to start cheering, but there is actually work under way that may result in improvements to the Interstate 10 bottleneck that has plagued Baton Rouge drivers for years.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on a busy road Tuesday morning in Livingston Parish, according to investigators.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
