Councilman holds meeting on knowing your rights during encounters with police

Imagine seeing blue police lights in your rearview mirror. Do you know your rights if you're pulled over? What if you're arrested?

Monday night, the East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender came together to help educate the community. Attorneys acted out scenarios to show what to do and what not to do. Councilman Lamont Cole sponsored the event. He says this kind of training can prevent tragedy.

“We can't control some of the things that have happened in the past, but we can control how we move forward. This is a step in ensuring people are safe as we move forward in building stronger police-community relations,” said Cole.

Attorneys with the Office of the Public Defender hope to hold several more meetings like this. They're planning one in each metro council district.

