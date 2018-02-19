Cirque du Soleil to return to La. with latest tour, Corteo

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Louisiana this month to launch its latest North American production, Corteo.

Corteo is the company's sixth production to begin its North American tour in Louisiana. The show will launch in New Orleans with a parade in the French Quarter on February 28 and performances in the Smoothie King Center March 2 through 4.

The company is famous for its theatrical productions featuring acrobatics and other circus-themed elements. Cirque du Soleil has done five other tour in Louisiana since 2012.

"We are happy to welcome Cirque du Soleil back to Louisiana for the launch of another show. Our creative culture, talented entertainment workforce, and many state-of-the-art facilities make Louisiana an ideal location for live performance productions such as this. It is no surprise that Cirque du Soleil has found such success in starting its touring productions here," said Louisiana Economic Development secretary, Don Pierson.

The company, based out of Quebec, Canada, began in 2005. Corteo has traveled to 64 cities in 19 countries.

"In addition to the professional support and assistance provided by the management teams at Louisiana arenas, our touring troupes appreciate the warm hospitality, excellent local cuisine, and skilled technical labor in Louisiana. The Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit is a unique program which encourages Cirque du Soleil to choose Louisiana as the location where our arena productions are brought to life," said David Pitman, Cirque du Soleil's director of tour planning and arena shows.

Corteo is a festive parade imagine by a clown picturing his own funeral taking place in a carnival-like atmosphere. Corteo immerses its audiences with playful music, stunning acrobatics, and beautiful visual storytelling. The cast includes 51 acrobats, singers, and actors from across the globe.

Cirque du Soleil's six show launches in Louisiana since 2012 have account for more than $20 million in spending for the state and 450 jobs created for Louisiana residents. For the current show, the company estimates expenditures in the state to total $2.5 million, including employment for 50 residents.

Louisiana's unique tax incentive for musical and theatrical productions gives tax credits ranging from 7 to 18 percent on certified, in-state expenditures, plus another 7 percent for certified payroll expenditures for Louisiana residents.

Cirque du Soleil has presented 19 productions in Louisiana, including in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Bossier City, and New Orleans. For more information about Cirque du Soleil, and to buy tickets online, click here.

