Royal Furniture Co. to close after 71 years in business

A longtime Baton Rouge store will be closing in late May after being open for 71 years, says the Business Report.

Royal Furniture Co., located at 502 19th St., was founded in 1946 by the father of the current owner, Mike Tricou, who took over management of the store in 1976. At age 66, Tricou says he's been thinking about closing the family business for some time.

“After you’ve done something for 42 years, you start wondering when you’re going to do something else. The older you get, you start thinking about working six, sometimes seven days a week as a small business owner and what more you’d like to do," said Tricou.

The store was known for it's unique, low-budget TV commercials and also remained downtown when many other businesses started pulling out of the area in the 80s.

The store maintained its old school traditions in the face of a new, digital era. The Business Report says the store still financed its own customer accounts, owned the building, and did not use any kind of social media to advertise. However, sticking with these old fashioned way made it hard for the store to compete, especially with online stores.

“The internet is sucking the oxygen out of the retail community. I have to keep inventory on site and compete with Amazons and Overstock, and they have unlimited numbers. It makes it tough on a small business person," Tricou said.

Tricou says he's not yet sure what he'll do with the building, but the store's last day in business will be Tuesday, May 29.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.