Tough opening weekend for the Jaguars

Southern University Jags take on Illinois-Chicago in New Orleans at Wesley-Barrow Stadium

It was a tough weekend for new head coach Kerrick Jackson and the Jaguars after a 1-3 start to the 2018 season.

The Jags lost to Illinois-Chicago in the season opener after Flames starter Ryan Campbell pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed only three hits, in the Flames 3-0 victory.

Southern bounced back in the nightcap beating SWAC rival Grambling State, 8-7, in a non-conference game.

The Flames had the Jags number once again on Saturday, winning 9-5.

UNO beat Southern 14-3 to end a tough weekend for the Jaguars.

Zavier Moore led the way for the SU offense, batting .417 and knocking in 5 runs.

William Nelson hit .400 for the weekend and Michael Wright finished with a .357 batting average.

Wilhelm Allen got the lone weekend victory for Southern, pitching 4.0 innings, striking out four and giving up only one run.

Next up for Southern is a trip to Montgomery to face Alabama State in a three-game series beginning Friday night.

