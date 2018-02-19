Tough opening weekend for the Jaguars

It was a tough weekend for new head coach Kerrick Jackson and the Jaguars after a 1-3 start to the 2018 season.
The Jags lost to Illinois-Chicago in the season opener after Flames starter Ryan Campbell pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed only three hits, in the Flames 3-0 victory.
Southern bounced back in the nightcap beating SWAC rival Grambling State, 8-7, in a non-conference game.
The Flames had the Jags number once again on Saturday, winning 9-5.
UNO beat Southern 14-3 to end a tough weekend for the Jaguars.
Zavier Moore led the way for the SU offense, batting .417 and knocking in 5 runs.
William Nelson hit .400 for the weekend and Michael Wright finished with a .357 batting average.
Wilhelm Allen got the lone weekend victory for Southern, pitching 4.0 innings, striking out four and giving up only one run.
Next up for Southern is a trip to Montgomery to face Alabama State in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
