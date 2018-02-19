Exxon uses fun activities to introduce girls to STEM fields

Exxon is using hands on activities to try to recruit girls into STEM careers.

This year, they visited with close to a dozen schools for the 14th Annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day. Exxon engineers worked with students on a series of fun activities aimed at teaching them about science, technology, engineering, and math, known at STEM fields. This year, the students were superheroes that had save the city by building a shield or disarming a bomb. The lesson was abut more than just having fun.

"We want the girls to have fun, but we also want them to learn. We want them to be very creative, to think outside the box. We want them to use their analytic thinking skills, we want them to work together as a team in order to solve the problem because that's what they're going to face when they go to college, when they go in the work world, if the come to work at ExxonMobil or wherever they go to work. That teamwork is key,” said Megan Manchester with Exxon.

On Monday afternoon, the girls also got a chance to use science to make everyone's favorite dessert: ice cream!

