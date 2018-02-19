Civic center among recreation, traffic improvements underway in Gonzales

A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.More >>
Exxon is using hands on activities to try to recruit girls into STEM careers.More >>
Starting Monday, Louisiana legislators will be back at the state capitol for the fifth special session since just 2016.More >>
Four shootings left three young men dead in a matter of just days. That has one school teacher saying enough is enough and that her students deserve better.More >>
There are three major projects underway in the City of Gonzales that aim to improve traffic and quality of life.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Junior ROTC cadet Peter Wang was wearing his uniform when he was gunned down during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The Trump administration is once again calling for the complete elimination of low-income heating assistance and once again, program supports are vowing to fight it.More >>
Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
