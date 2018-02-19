Husband accidentally runs over, kills wife on school's campus

A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.

The woman was accidentally struck by her 74-year-old husband and crushed between his truck and a school bus, according to the New Roads Police Department. She was 66 years old.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.