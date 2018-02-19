Husband accidentally runs over, kills wife on school campus

A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.

The woman was accidentally struck by her 74-year-old husband and crushed between his truck and a school bus, according to the New Roads Police Department. She was 66-years-old. The New Roads Police Department has identified the victim as Edith Atkinson.

According to the school's website, Atkinson was a college and career counselor.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

