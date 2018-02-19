From the First Alert Forecast Team

Monday was yet another day with highs in the 80s, the sixth consecutive day at 80° or more in a row. And we're sure to add to that. In fact, the latest First Alert Forecast keeps the 80s coming right through Saturday.

If the First Alert Forecast plays out as expected, that will be 11 consecutive days with high temperatures of 80° or more at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport, a first ever for the month of February. Records show the previous February streak of 80° days ended after eight days (Feb. 3 through 10, 1957).

This unusually warm spell is the result of persistent ridging at the upper levels of the atmosphere over the western Atlantic, coupled with surface high pressure over the east coast and southeastern United States. That stacked atmospheric pattern keeps mild and moist Gulf air flowing into the central Gulf Coast while adding to the warming trend from above. Such a circulation pattern does not keep us entirely dry, however. As seen on Monday, a few showers popped up during the afternoon, fueled by daytime heating and the humid Gulf air in place.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the night and into early Tuesday morning with temperatures once again locked into the 60s for just about all WAFB neighborhoods. As we’ve seen the past several mornings, such a setup can produce significant fog issues for the morning commute. However, for Tuesday morning, we expect the winds to be up a bit. While that won’t keep the entire area fog free, it should inhibit any widespread occurrences of dense fog.

Look for highs to reach the low to mid 80s on Tuesday. Add in a few afternoon showers, with rain chances for Tuesday set at 20 to 30 percent. It will be a breezy to windy day as well with SSE flow running 10 to 20 mph through much of the day.

The latest WAFB First Alert Forecast increases considerably for the rest of the week. The forecast calls for rain likely (60 to 70 percent chance) on Wednesday with scattered rains (50 percent or so) expected for both Thursday and Friday.

A cold front is expected to approach the lower Mississippi Valley through the day on Wednesday and then stall to our north on Thursday. That front is likely to linger over or near north Louisiana through Thursday into Friday. The WAFB area will remain in the warm sector (south side of the front and under the influence of Gulf air) throughout this period and into the first half of the weekend. As a result, expect to see afternoon 80s into Saturday.

Our forecast calls for isolated to scattered rains on Saturday as we await the next cold front. But once again, a front approaching from the northwest is expected to stall over the Bayou State on Sunday. This front, however, gets closer to the WAFB viewing area and lingers there through Monday.

At this point, we anticipate scattered to likely showers and thunderstorms for Sunday with scattered rain extending into Monday. Confidence regarding this extended outlook and the front’s behavior is not especially high. Let’s see how the scenario evolves in the coming days.

In the meantime, here’s hoping you’re enjoying this spring-like weather. With all of the “greening up" that has kicked in with the warmth, it may not be too long before we have to start breaking out the lawnmowers!

