Waitr launches Restaurant Incubator Lab for help aspiring chefs thrive

Waitr has launched the Restaurant Incubator Lab to allow aspiring chefs to test new concepts (Source: Waitr)

Waitr has announced for formation of their Restaurant Incubator Lab, an initiative designed to help accelerate the early stages of a startup restaurant by providing aspiring chefs the ability to create a brand and design a menu to make their ventures successful.

The lab is housed in Waitr's newly opened office in Baton Rouge.

"The Waitr Restaurant Incubator Lab is centered on accelerating restaurant startups, offering access to expertise on menu choices that restaurateurs would otherwise not have access to as an early state business. We can provide invaluable feedback to help drive the best possible end product because these restaurants-to-be are being mentored by Waitr and because the menu is being engineered using scientific data we constantly acquire," said Chris Meaux, CEO of Waitr.

Waitr, founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is seen as the industry's top food delivery service, despite only having been in existence for three years. The business now serves more than 150 across the south and has more than 3,000 employees.

"We are constantly looking for ways to help restaurants succeed as they are one of the foundations of our business. The Incubator Lab launch helps ensure future restaurant partners for us," said Meaux.

Waitr's new office in Baton Rouge used to be occupied by meal kit company, Indie Plate. The employees of Indie Plate have all been hired by Waitr.

"We're thrilled to be part of this new enterprise by Waitr. Everyone on our team has invested many hours in the food delivery business... and with this new venture, the staff is genuinely excited to be a hub for such an innovative idea," said Peru Sharma.

