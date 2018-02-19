LSU gymnastics jumps to No. 2 in rankings

Information provided by Brandon Berrio, Assistant Communications Director for LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE, LA - Following back-to-back team scores of 198.00 or higher, including a 198.175 for the best score in the nation in 2018, the LSU gymnastics team jumped to No. 2 in the nation, RoadToNationals.com released Monday.

The Tigers (11-1, 5-0 SEC) posted a 198.075 on Friday at the GymQuarters Invite and 198.175 on Sunday against Texas Woman’s. This weekend marked the first time in school history a team has posted a team score of 198 or higher in two-straight meets.

RELATED: LSU gymnastics makes history with second-straight 198

National rankings are based on a team’s overall season average before switching to the regional qualifying score (RQS). The first RQS rankings will come out next Monday.

LSU is ranked second on bars and floor and third on vault and beam. The Tigers own the top three bars scores in the nation in 2018. On Sunday, the bars lineup posted a 49.725 for a school record, the highest in the nation since 2004, and the fourth-highest in NCAA Gymnastics history.

Senior Myia Hambrick remains the top gymnast in the nation on floor with an average of 9.964. Hambrick has totaled a 9.95 or higher in every meet this season and is on a streak of four-straight meets with a 9.975. Hambrick also ranks seventh in the all-around and 12th on bars and beam.

Junior Sarah Finnegan put together the best all-around performance in the nation over the weekend with a 39.775 on Friday night. The score marked the second-best all-around score in the nation in 2018. Finnegan ranks in the top-25 on all four events with a No. 5 ranking on bars and beam, No. 12 ranking on floor, and No. 19 ranking on vault.

LSU returns for its third meet in a week on Friday at No. 16 Georgia. The Tigers and Bulldogs will meet at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Bart Conner, Kathy Johnson Clarke and Laura Rutledge on the call.

RoadToNationals Gymnastics Top 25

Feb. 19, 2018

Rank, Team, Average Score

1. Oklahoma, 197.638

2. LSU, 197.481

3. UCLA, 197.357

4. Utah, 197.329

5. Florida, 197.1

6. Michigan, 196.593

7. Alabama, 196.539

8. Oregon State, 196.442

9. Kentucky, 196.329

10. Washington, 196.314

11. Arkansas, 196.268

12. Denver, 196.25

13. Boise State, 196.242

14. Nebraska, 196.238

15. Georgia, 196.179

16. Auburn, 196.019

17. Arizona State, 195.889

18. BYU, 195.779

19. Minnesota, 195.708

20. Missouri, 195.663

21. California, 195.629

22(t). Stanford, 195.568

22(t). George Washington, 195.568

24. Central Michigan, 195.5

25. Iowa State, 195.467

LSU in the Individual National Rankings (Top-25)

Myia Hambrick: 1st FX, 7th AA, 12th UB, 12th BB

Sarah Finnegan: 3rd AA, 5th UB, 4th BB, 12th FX, 19th VT

Lexie Priessman: 7th UB, 10th FX

Kennedi Edney: 11th VT, 24th FX

Sami Durante: 24th UB

Erin Macadaeg: 25th BB