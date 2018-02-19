Spring Rock N Rowe concert series kicks off with Chris LeBlanc

Information provided by Rock N Rowe

BATON ROUGE, LA - Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe kicks off March 15 with Chris LeBlanc.

Come out each Thursday evening through May 10 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm to enjoy live music, dancing, shopping and dining.

The 2018 spring lineup includes:

• Thursday, March 15 - Chris LeBlanc

• Thursday, March 22 - Werewolf

• Thursday, March 29 - Michael Brandt

• Thursday, April 5 - Mike Broussard & Night Train

• Thursday, April 12 - JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band

• Thursday, April 19 - Singer/Songwriter Night

• Thursday, April 26 - After 8

• Thursday, May 3 - V Tones

• Thursday, May 10 - Todd O’Neill Band

From swamp pop to rock and 80s covers to blues, there’s sure to be something for the whole family to enjoy at Rock N Rowe.

Perkins Rowe is located on the corner of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge, La. All Rock N Rowe events are free and open to the public.

