Spring Rock N Rowe concert series continues with JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.
Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues March 29 with Mike Broussard & Night Train.
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt
The breatfeeding process can be more challenging than it seems.
One person is dead after a crash shut down parts of Florida Boulevard (US 190) in Livingston Parish Wednesday evening. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Dana Ricouard, 44, of Livingston.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
