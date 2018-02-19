Central hands out 2 'Keys to the City'

Two new recipients now have the key to the city of Central.

The Central High cheerleading squad was honored for recently placing first in Large Varsity Non-tumbling National Gameday Championship at Disney in Orlando. The cheerleaders were awarded the key to the city, which is usually an honor reserved for lawmakers.

"We want to do it all; this part of it," said Dr. Jason Fountain, superintendent of the Central Community School System. "I love a celebration where we are celebrating academics, athletics. We're going to add the arts in there. We're going to be doing to all."

Officials also honored Justin Nijoka with a key to the city. He is Central's first ever National Merit Finalist.

