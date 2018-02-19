CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Person tries breaking into cars in Ascension Parish

Baton Rouge police are investigating the death of a man after they found his body in a park Saturday.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who broke into vehicles in Ascension Parish in early February.More >>
Two people were shot Sunday night, leaving one dead, investigators said. The victim who died was identified as Tr'markus Taylor, 20, of Baton Rouge.More >>
A man convicted of murdering a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office learned Monday he will be staying in prison.More >>
School officials reported a threat circulating on social media about a possible threat to a school in Tangipahoa Parish has been investigated. The Tangipahoa Parish School Board said detectives "found that no credible evidence exists" regarding a threat to Ponchatoula High.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
One 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and faces charges of murder in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.More >>
