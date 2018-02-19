CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Person tries breaking into cars in Ascension Parish

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who broke into vehicles in Ascension Parish in early February.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the burglaries happened in the Lakes of St. Amant subdivision and on Denham Road on the night of February 3.

Deputies said two nights later, the same person, wearing the same clothes, broke into vehicles in the Graystone subdivision.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to APSO’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

