Two threats at Tangipahoa Parish schools investigated; 2 arrests made

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has investigated two threats made at two area schools that resulted in the arrest of two teens.

TPSO began investigating the first social media threat on Sunday night. Officials were notified around 10 p.m. Sunday night of a potential threat at Ponchatoula High School. By the morning, detectives had identified a juvenile student who had reportedly shared the alleged social media threat. The juvenile received the post from a 17-year-old family member. The juvenile in question then reportedly shared the post on Snapchat.

The post stated: "Don't go to school Monday. A school shooting is going to happen and they are warning everyone. But the one's who do show up there are doing an investigation."

The post is believed to have originated from a social media site referencing an incident that was to happen at a school out-of-state. Officials say the post had no merit or bearing on Tangipahoa Parish schools. It's believed the post was viewed by at least 364 Snapchat users from three separate accounts.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old female student was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and terrorizing.

"We have identified no current or future threat to the safety of citizens or students at this time," said Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

At the same time, in a separate incident, deputies discovered another threat made by an 18-year-old male student, Troy Webber, of Amite. Webber reportedly threatened to shoot his fellow students and faculty upon returning to school Monday morning. The threat was investigated and found to be credible, officials say. Webber was taken into custody and charged with terrorizing.

"It is our job to track down the origin of all alleged threats. When we receive a report of this nature, no matter the time, day or night, I assure you every resource will be made available," said Edwards.

The schools board says extra deputies from TPSO and the Ponchatoula Police Department will be at parish high schools throughout the week as a precaution.

