Officials say social media threat to Ponchatoula High investigated, no credible evidence exists

School officials reported a threat circulating on social media about a possible threat to a school in Tangipahoa Parish has been investigated.

The Tangipahoa Parish School Board said detectives “found that no credible evidence exists” regarding a threat to Ponchatoula High.

Officials added the school was searched overnight as a precaution and nothing was found.

TPSB reported extra deputies from TPSO and the Ponchatoula Police Department will be at parish high schools throughout the week.

