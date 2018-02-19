Probation hearing held for man convicted of killing sheriff's deputy in 1963

A man convicted of murdering a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will get a chance at freedom Monday.

Henry Montgomery, 70, is expected to go before a Louisiana parole and probation board for a hearing.

He is serving a life sentence for shooting and killing Deputy Charles Hurt in 1963. Montgomery was just 17 at the time.

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that courts can't sentence offenders 18 years and younger to life without parole, which is part of the reason Montgomery is getting a shot at early release.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

