Probation hearing held for man convicted of killing sheriff's deputy in 1963

Two people were shot Sunday night, leaving one dead, investigators said. The victim who died was identified as Tr'markus Taylor, 20, of Baton Rouge.More >>
Two people were shot Sunday night, leaving one dead, investigators said. The victim who died was identified as Tr'markus Taylor, 20, of Baton Rouge.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about Severe Thunderstorms.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about Severe Thunderstorms.More >>
A man convicted of murdering a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will get a chance at freedom Monday. Henry Montgomery, 70, is expected to go before a Louisiana parole and probation board for a hearing.More >>
A man convicted of murdering a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will get a chance at freedom Monday. Henry Montgomery, 70, is expected to go before a Louisiana parole and probation board for a hearing.More >>
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a social media post that made threats mentioning a Dutchtown school have learned it was done by a former student, officials said.More >>
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a social media post that made threats mentioning a Dutchtown school have learned it was done by a former student, officials said.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the chest with an arrow in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the chest with an arrow in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
One 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and faces charges of murder in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.More >>
One 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and faces charges of murder in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
Columbia Police Department arrested a female accused of injuring three males during a hit and run incident Saturday night. It happened on the 400 block on Wildwood Avenue.More >>
Columbia Police Department arrested a female accused of injuring three males during a hit and run incident Saturday night. It happened on the 400 block on Wildwood Avenue.More >>