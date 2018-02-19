Parole denied for man convicted of killing sheriff's deputy in 1963

A man convicted of murdering a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office learned Monday he will be staying in prison.

Henry Montgomery, 70, was denied early release by a Louisiana parole board.

He is serving a life sentence for shooting and killing Deputy Charles Hurt in 1963. Montgomery was just 17 years old at the time.

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that courts can't sentence offenders 18 years and younger to life without parole, which is part of the reason Montgomery was given a shot at early release.

