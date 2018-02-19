Dozens of Dutch budget carrier's flights canceled, delayed

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Dutch budget carrier Transavia has canceled or delayed dozens of flights because of a strike by pilots angry at the lack of progress in months of negotiations toward a new collective labor agreement.
Transavia, part of the Air France KLM group, posted an online list of the service disruptions, which are expected to last until noon (1100 GMT; 6 a.m. EST) Monday.
The Dutch pilots' association and Transavia blamed one another for the strike. The association says that Transavia pilots working at Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam-The Hague airports "see no other option than to stop work."
Pilots want a new labor agreement to include more stable schedules and a "modest" pay increase. Transavia says that it made an amended proposal over the weekend that was rejected by the pilots' association.
